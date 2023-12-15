Father, son died after being electrocuted in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) A 50-year-old man and his son died from electric shock while irrigating a field in this district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in a village under Paraspur police station limits on Thursday night.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sesh Mani Pandey said,"Raghvendra Singh and his son Vipin Singh (22), residents of Rajapur village, had gone to irrigate the farm on Thursday night. They received shocks after coming in contact with an electric wire connected with a water pump." Police have sent the bodies for autopsy.

According to the SHO, police have not received any formal complaint regarding the incident. PTI COR CDN CK