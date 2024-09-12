Father, son drown during Ganesh immersion

Pune, Sep 12 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his son drowned in a river at Kamshet in Pune district during Ganapati immersion on Thursday, said police.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Shirke and his 21-year-old son Aditya Shirke, both residents of Bedase village.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm when the two had gone to immerse their Ganapati idol, said a police official.

Rescue teams of NGOs Vanya Jeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha and Shivdurg Mitra recovered the bodies, he added. PTI SPK KRK