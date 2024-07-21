Father-son duo among 3 killed in road accident in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) Three people, including a father and his son, were killed and five more injured when a cab fell off a hilly road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

The accident took place near Chalan village when the vehicle was going towards Lam. It was coming from Thandikassi, they said.

The vehicle's driver, Arun Kumar (32), a resident of Lam, was found dead by rescuers at the spot, while Mohd Din (65) and his son Mohammad Aslam (40) succumbed to injuries at the Nowshera Sub-District Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Rajouri, respectively.

Aslam's wife Shahida (40), sons Atif (10) and Raza (5), daughter Asiya (7) and sister Zareena (36) are undergoing treatment at the GMCH and their condition is "serious", the officials said. PTI COR/TAS ANB