Father-son duo among five sentenced to life term for murder in UP village

Ballia (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday convicted five people, including a father-son duo, in a murder case and sentenced them to life imprisonment, a senior police officer said.

The bench also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on each of the convicted persons, Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said.

Sharing details of the incident, Verma said Shiv Ji Yadav was shot dead on September 7, 2020 in Jawahi Diyar village of the Haldi police station area here when he was out with his wife to fetch medicine.

Based on a complaint by the his wife Raj Muni Devi, a case was registered against three brothers Lal Ji Yadav, Chhagur Yadav and Saral Yadav as well as Ajay Yadav and his father Chotak Yadav.

After hearing both sides, Additional Sessions Judge Neelam Dhaka on Wednesday convicted all the five accused of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 each.