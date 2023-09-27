Father-son duo attacked by 4 men in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his son were attacked allegedly by four men in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at Kalyanpuri police station on September 25 at around 10.30 pm, they said.

Victim Shankar Singh told police that about 15 days ago, he stole his neighbour Ravinder’s mobile phone following which the accused along with three others attacked him, a senior police official said.

Singh's 20-year-old son received injuries when he was trying to save his father from the attackers, the officer said.

Police arrested one of the accused Ravi when he was trying to jump from the second floor of a building to evade arrest, the officer said.

“Ravi received injuries after he fell from the building and was admitted to a hospital. The rest of the accused will be arrested soon," the senior official said.

An FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intentions) of the IPC has been registered against Ravinder, Sonu, Ravi and Pawan, police said.

The father-son duo are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. PTI BM NB