Father-son duo booked for duping Navi Mumbai firm of Rs 22.38 lakh

Thane, Apr 14 (PTI) A case was registered against owners of a company for allegedly duping a Navi Mumbai-based firm of Rs 22.38 lakh, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the Navi Mumbai police on Friday registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, Mohammad Aslam Khan and his son Aajam Mohammad Aslam Khan, who own a labour supply company in Chhattisgarh, an official said.

As per the complaint, the accused supplied workers to the company and billed them Rs 1.5 crore, he said.

The complainant made the payment, including Rs 23.11 lakh towards Goods and Services Tax (GST), which the accused were supposed to pay, the official said.

The father-son duo allegedly only paid Rs 79,900 as GST and defaulted the rest of the payment, misappropriating Rs 22.38 lakh, he said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, and a probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU