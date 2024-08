Yavatmal, Aug 21 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy and his father died after their bullock cart landed in a lake in Yavatmal district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Waghdhara lake in Umarkhed taluka as bulls ran into the lake after some wild boars crossed their path, an official said.

The boy and his farmer father drowned as they got trapped under the cart, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.