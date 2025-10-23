Father-son duo held for opening fire at police in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Oct 23 (PTI) A man and his son were arrested after they allegedly opened fire at a police team in Hoshiarpur district during a chase on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place near Gajjar village when a joint team from the Mahilpur police station and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) chased the two suspects riding a motorcycle, they said.

When the cops signalled them to stop, the duo fired three rounds, prompting retaliatory firing, police said.

One of the bullets fired by the police hit Keshav Bawa on his right leg, while his father Krishan Gopal escaped unhurt. After their arrest, Keshav was sent to the government hospital in Hoshiarpur for treatment.

SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said the police had been on alert after the October 18 firing incident at a jewellery shop in Mahilpur.

"We received information about some suspicious persons moving in the area. Their appearance matched the suspects involved in the Mahilpur jewellery shop firing. When our team signalled them to stop, they opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defense. Fortunately, no police personnel were injured," Malik said.

The SSP said the motorcycle used by the accused, bearing a fake number plate, and a country-made weapon along with live and used cartridges were recovered from the spot. PTI COR CHS ARI