Father-son duo injured in Mathura firecracker market blaze dead, toll reaches six

Mathura (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A father-son duo injured in a blaze that gutted a makeshift firecracker market set up here for Diwali have succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to six, police said on Friday.

Mohan Singh (47) died on Friday while his son Rajesh (15) lost his life on Thursday night, Additional SP (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

The duo resided in Azad Nagar here and were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Delhi, Bisen said.

Sripal Bharadwaj (55), a primary school teacher admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital and Dharmendra alias Pappu (40) admitted to AIIMS Delhi had succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday, the ASP said.

Two of the injured had died during treatment on Monday night, a day after the incident, the police said.

Seven of the 23 firecracker shops at the market and 10 motorbikes were gutted in the fire that broke out at Gopalbagh in the Raya area here on November 12, they added.

A total of 14 persons sustained burn injuries in the blaze.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh has constituted a two-member committee to probe the incident and announced Rs 4 lakh financial aid for the family members of the victims. PTI COR ABN RPA