Father-son duo kill themselves by lying on railway tracks

Thane, Jul 9 (PTI) A 33-year-old man and his father committed suicide by lying in front of an approaching local train near Bhayandar station, an incident captured on CCTV camera, police said on Tuesday.

The footage shows the duo holding hands and lying on the tracks after seeing the approaching train.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 AM on Monday after a local train left Bhayandar station in Palghar district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.

The deceased are identified as Jay Mehta and his father Harish Mehta (60), both residents of Vasai. PTI COR NSK