Father-son duo killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge near Shimla

Shimla: A man and his son were killed while three others were injured after their vehicle fell into a 100-metre deep gorge near Riyuni in the Chopal subdivision of Shimla district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Wednesday morning when five people were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramlal Sharma (55) and his son Deepak (28).

The injured -- Ramlal's wife, Rajesh Sharma and Pankaj Sharma -- were rushed to the civil hospital in Chopal from where they were referred to IGMC Shimla, police said, adding that the matter is being probed.