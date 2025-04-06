Father-son duo killed after truck hits motorcyle in MP's Morena district

Morena (MP), Apr 6 (PTI) A man and his son were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway-44 under the Bamnor police station limits in the morning, an official said.

The father-son were travelling towards Gwalior for labour work when a truck hit their vehicle, killing them on the spot, the official said.

He said the truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. PTI ADU ARU