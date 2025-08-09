Father-son duo killed as tree falls on their motorcycle in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A man and his 6-year-old son were killed when a tree fell on their motorcycle on Saturday, police said.

According to police, five people, including three children, were travelling on a motorcycle and were on their way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festivities.

As the vehicle approached a petrol pump, an old, dilapidated tree standing by the roadside suddenly fell on the motorcycle, trapping all the passengers.

Residents quickly rushed to help the injured and took them to the community health centre in Lar, where doctors declared the father, Santosh Chauhan (40), and his 6-year-old son, Shiva, dead on arrival.

The boy's mother, Mamta Devi (32), and his sisters, Shivani (13) and Sonali (8), were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at Deoria Medical College, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Lar, Umesh Bajpai, said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV SMV HIG