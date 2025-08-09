Father-son duo killed in house collapse in UP

Chandauli (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) An elderly man and his son were killed after their mud house collapsed, police here said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Shivmurat (65) and his son Jaihind (35), police said.

Circle Officer (PDDU Nagar) Krishna Kumar Sharma said that the house was very old and had reached a dilapidated condition. The walls of the mud house had also become weak due to continuous rain.

On Friday night, both victims were sleeping when their house collapsed. Hearing them scream, the nearby villagers reached the spot, but the victims had died by then.

Shivmurat is survived by his wife, an unmarried son and brother Girija. Jaihind is survived by his wife and three daughters, officials said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, they added.