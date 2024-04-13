Father-son duo killed in road accident in UP’s Amethi

Amethi (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) A father-son duo riding on a motorcycle here were killed after a vehicle hit them from behind on Saturday, police said.

Kamrauli Station Officer Abhinesh Kumar said that they received information about two people found injured on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway.

The police immediately reached the spot and rushed the two to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival, the SO said.

The victims have been identified as Rambaran (58) and his son Ranjit Yadav (32). They were on their way to buy medicines from a nearby hospital when they were hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road, he said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG