Father-son duo killed in road accident in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP): A man and his son were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Mandawar area here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shamim (60) and his son Shariq (18), they said.

According to police, Shamim along with his wife and son were travelling on a motorcycle to Laksar in Uttarakhand to get medicines. They were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Ramjiwala Chakra.

Shamim and Shariq died on the spot and his wife suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to a district hospital, where she is undergoing treatment and is said to be in critical condition, police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to trace the vehicle that hit the family, police added.