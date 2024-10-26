Father-son duo killed in road accident in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A man and his one-year-old son were killed when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley in the Chilkana area here, police said on Saturday.

The man's wife and sister-in-law, who were riding pillion, sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalised, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that Sunil, 28, a resident of Hussainpur village in the district's Rampur Maniharan area, had gone to a relative's place in Chilkana area with his wife Rakhi, 26, sister-in-law Poonam, 29, and son Jaidev.

They were returning to their village on Friday night when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside, they said.

According to police, the driver of the tractor-trolley fled the spot. PTI COR CDN RHL