Father-son duo nabbed for stabbing man to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A man and his son, a juvenile, have been apprehended in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad for allegedly killing a person who was in a relationship with his daughter, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Salman (25) was stabbed to death near Kalyan Cinema in Jafrabad on Monday afternoon. The accused was identified as Manzoor (45).

According to police, Salman was friends with Manzoor's daughter for the past two years which her family was opposed to.

Manzoor had told Salman about a week ago not to carry on with the relationship and had also threatened him, police said.

Advertisment

On Monday, Manzoor and his two sons, one of whom is a minor, allegedly stabbed Salman with knives while he was on a bike and killed him. Post-mortem revealed that the victim sustained eight stab injuries, a police official said.

Manzoor and his minor son have been apprehended while the search is on for the other son, the official said.

A video of the purported incident has emerged on social media. It showed the victim on a bike with two persons riding pillion when a man stops him and starts attacking him.

The person then stabs the victim while the two riding pillion back out. Later, two more persons join the first accused in attacking the victim, the video showed. PTI NIT NSD NSD