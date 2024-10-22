Father-son duo shot dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, accused identified: Police

Hoshiarpur, Oct 21 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday said it has identified the accused involved in the murder of a man and his son outside the Primary Health Centre here.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Kashmiri Lal along with his son, Amarjit Singh had come to meet his sister-in-law who had given birth, police said.

They were shot by two unidentified assailants and rushed to the hospital. They later succumbed to their injuries, police added.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba on Monday said the police have identified the accused and have formed four teams to ensure their arrest.

Advertisment

Initial investigations suggest that the murders were the result of an old enmity between the two groups.

The SSP said Kashmiri Lal's son Sukhjit Lal, who lodged the complaint, had a longstanding feud with the suspects, with cross FIRs already registered in previous incidents.

An investigation is underway, and more details will be shared once the accused are apprehended, he said. PTI COR CHS HIG