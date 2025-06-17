Indore, Jun 17 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested an information technology (IT) expert and his father from Gujarat for allegedly siphoning off about Rs 64 lakh from the bank account of Indore district court in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

As per the initial investigation, the police have found that the accused duo - Sahil Rangrez (26) and his father Sajid Sattar (57) - spent the money obtained through the online fraud on buying expensive mobile phones, booking expensive cars and on foreign trips, he said.

Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said that an FIR was recently registered against them for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 64.05 lakh from the bank account of an Additional District Judge (ADJ) court between March 5 and June 11.

They were arrested from Valsad in Gujarat based on the evidence found during the investigation of the case, he said.

The mobile number linked to the court's bank account had become inactive due to non-recharge and the concerned telecom company had allotted this number to Sajid after about two years, he said.

"After getting this mobile number, Sajid started getting SMSes about government transactions from the court's bank account. When he shared this to his IT expert son Sahil, he misused the mobile number and got the password to make online payments through the court's bank account. This way, he started withdrawing money from the court's bank account," Dandotia said.

"During the initial investigation, we have come to know that the father-son duo spent the money obtained through this online fraud on buying expensive mobile phones and booking expensive cars as well as on foreign trips, treatment and repair of the old flat," he said.

According to him, the police are investigating the matter in detail.