Father, son get life term in 11-year-old boy's murder case in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia sentenced a father and his son to life imprisonment in a 13-year-old murder case of an 11-year-old boy, a police officer said on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, Bablu Yadav (11) was stabbed to death on October 11, 2012 in the Chand Diar village under the Bairia police station area, and his body was concealed inside a semi-constructed structure in a field.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's uncle Ramashankar Yadav, the police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code against villagers Virendra Bind and his son Ravi Bind. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against both the accused.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said Additional District and Sessions Judge (First) Punit Kumar Gupta, after hearing arguments from both sides, convicted Virendra Bind and Ravi Bind on Tuesday and awarded them life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 21,000 each. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK