Father, son held for kidnapping, murder

Nanded (Maharashtra), Oct 29 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 17-year-old youth in Kandali Budruk village in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Ganesh Sambhaji Darewad (39) and his son Vishal Ganesh Darewad (19).

The victim, Nakul Sanjay Pawde (17), a student living with his uncle in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, had come home to Kandali for Diwali.

On the morning of October 26, his father found him missing and lodged a complaint at Tamsa Police Station.

The crime branch received a tip-off that Vishal Darewad, a friend of the victim, might be involved.

During interrogation, Vishal allegedly told police that Nakul had been harassing his sister, hence they decided to kill him.

The duo allegedly lured Nakul out at night between 1:30 am and 3:00 am on Oct 26, assaulted him, and murdered him before disposing of the body.

