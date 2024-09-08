Father-son held for raping kin in Kalyan; juvenile, victim's husband detained

Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) A man and his son were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman working in a brick kiln in Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said.

The father-son duo and a minor entered the hut of the woman and raped her in turns on September 6, the Murbad Sub Divisional Police Officer Jagdish Shinde said.

"The accused are father-in-law (50) and brother-in-law (22) of the victim. The juvenile has been detained. The victim's husband has also been detained. The victim is severely injured following the gangrape and is admitted in Thane civil hospital," he said.

"She was hit and also attacked with a sickle. The victim's husband beat her up when she reported the incident to him. A case of gangrape and grievous assault under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered. Thane Rural SP DS Swamy is personally supervising the probe," the official said.

Chairperson of the government-appointed committee on tribal welfare Vivek Pandit also visited her in the hospital, a Kalyan taluka police station official said. PTI COR BNM