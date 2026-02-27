Father, son held with ganja worth Rs 40 lakh in Jharkhand’s Gumla

Ranchi, Feb 27 (PTI) A man and his son were arrested with 48 kg of ganja worth Rs 40 lakh in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police said on Friday.

Police arrested both of them on Thursday following a tip-off that they had stocked ganja at their Badaik Colony home within Gumla Sadar police station limits.

Gumla Sadar OC Mahendra Karmalai said, "We arrested a man and his son during a raid and recovered 48 kg of ganja and Rs 39,280 in cash from their house." The estimated market value of the seized ganja is around Rs 40 lakh, another official said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and both have been sent to judicial custody. PTI RPS RPS MNB