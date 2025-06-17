Father-son killed as dumper truck hits their motorbike in MP's Morena

Morena (MP), Jun 17 (PTI) A man and his minor son were killed after a dumper truck knocked down their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the duo were on way to a 'petha' (a sweet made of white pumpkin) manufacturing unit in Sabalgarh town, they said.

A speeding dumper truck hit the two-wheeler from behind. The boy died on the spot while his father succumbed to injuries later in a hospital, an official said.

The dumper driver fled leaving the vehicle behind.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Gaur (40) and his son Pransh (13), sub-inspector R S Garg said.

Angry locals staged a road blockade in protest against the incident on Monday, The authorities later pacified them and the road was cleared, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after postmortem, he said.

The police seized the dumper and efforts were on to trace its driver, the official said.