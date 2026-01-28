Father-son killed as truck hits motorcycle in MP's Satna

Satna (MP), Jan 28 (PTI) A man and his minor son were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night near Matehna village under the Kolgawan police station limits, and the truck driver was later arrested, they said.

The victims were returning home from a farm on their motorcycle when the speeding truck hit their vehicle from the rear side between Kripalpur and Matehna.

The duo got crushed under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot, Kolgawan police station in-charge Sudip Soni said.

The deceased have been identified as Shankhdhar Kewat (35) and his 11-year-old son Siddharth Kewat, residents of Tedhgawan.

"The truck has been seized and its driver has been arrested. A case has been registered and action is being taken," Soni said.

Angry villagers blocked the road for some time after the accident and prevented the police from picking up the bodies.

Later, after persuasion by senior officials, the villagers and family members agreed to the post-mortem.

After the autopsy, the bodies were handed over to their families. PTI COR BNS MAS GK