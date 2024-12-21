Father-son killed by four persons in Nagpur over previous enmity

Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI) A 54-year-old man and his son were murdered allegedly by four persons in Nagpur's Ajni area, a police official said on Saturday.

He identified the deceased as Vijay Balram Savarkar and his son Mayur (27).

"The family owns a furniture shop. Mayur has a criminal record, including a murder case against his name. On Thursday evening, Mayur attacked Shubham Kurveti over previous enmity and fled. On Friday, Mayur attacked Shubham's brother Badal with an iron rod," he said.

"Following this incident, Shubham, his associate Sandeep Nade as well as a 17-year-old boy and an unidentified person attacked Mayur and his father with sharp weapons. The two died in hospital. A murder case has been registered," the Ajni police station official said. PTI COR BNM