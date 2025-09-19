Father, son killed by tanker truck in UP

Mainpuri (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A father and son were killed after allegedly being hit by a tanker truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening near Aramsarai village under Bhogaon police station area when Ranjit Rathore (36) was returning home from his in-laws' place with his son Risabh (11) on a scooter, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police, Fateh Bahadur Singh said.

The father-son duo stopped the scooter on the side of the road and got down to relieve themselves when they were hit by the truck from behind. Singh said, adding that both of them died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem.

Police said efforts are underway to nab the truck driver, who fled along with his vehicle.