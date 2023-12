Chattarpur (MP), Dec 29 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his son were killed when their motorcycle collided with a car in Bada Malhara town in the district on Friday morning, police said.

Dhaniram Chadhar (45) and his son Devendra (20) were returning after visiting an eye check-up camp at Mailwar village when the accident took place around 11.30 am.

A case has been registered against the car driver who was absconding, said Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh. PTI COR MAS KRK