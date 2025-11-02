Father-son killed, one injured as truck hits autorickshaw and motorbike in Palghar

Palghar, Nov 2 (PTI) A man and his son were killed while another person was seriously injured when a speeding truck crashed into an autorickshaw and then hit a motorcycle in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at Pelhar in Nalasopara (East) and was captured in a CCTV installed in the area, they said.

Traffic on the route was disrupted for some time due to the incident.

The driver of the speeding truck, heading from Mumbai towards Gujarat, lost control of the wheels. As a result, the truck first collided with an autorickshaw and then hit a motorcycle, an official from Pelhar police station said.

The autorickshaw was completely crushed due to the impact of the collision.

"A man and his son travelling in the autorickshaw died on the spot. A motorcyclist was seriously injured and rushed to a nearby hospital," the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Sajad Usmani and his son Atif Usmani, the police said, adding that the bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The police later cleared the route for vehicular movement.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that a case was registered and an investigation was on into it. PTI COR GK