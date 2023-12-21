Father-son killed, two injured after being hit by speeding car in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) A father and son were killed and two others sustained injuries after a speeding car hit two bikes in Rajgarh police station area of Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday, officials said.

Advertisment

Station House Officer (SHO) Ramjilal said that a speeding car hit two bikes on the Dhigawada crossing.

A man identified as Devi Sahay (52) and his son Subhash (24) riding on one bike died, the SHO said, adding two others riding on the other bike were injured and have been referred to a hospital in Jaipur from Alwar.

The SHO said that the car driver fled the spot after the accident.

The bodies of the father and son were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he added.

A case has been registered against the car driver and investigation is on, police said. PTI AG AS AS