Father-son murdered in Maharashtra's Latur; probe underway

Latur (Maharashtra), Nov 5 (PTI) Unidentified persons brutally killed an elderly farmer and his son at their farm in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said.

The two were found dead at Rudhda village in Ahmadpur tehsil on Tuesday.

Shivraj Nivrutti Surnar (70) and his son Vishwanath Shivraj Surnar (20) had, as usual, gone to sleep at their farm around 9.30 pm on Monday.

Later, some unidentified attackers struck them repeatedly on the face, neck and head with sharp weapons. The attackers then dumped the bodies near a water tank in the village, an official from Ahmadpur police station said.

After being alerted on Tuesday morning, police rushed to the spot. Forensic experts, a dog squad, fingerprint specialists, and a mobile tracking team were called to collect evidence from the crime scene, he said.

The bodies were later handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

Last year, an elderly couple from the same village was attacked similarly, according to locals. PTI COR GK