Father, son returning home for Holi die in bike accident in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A man and his seven-year-old son were killed on Wednesday after their motorcycle fell into a canal in the Bagwala Police Station area here, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am on the Etah-Ganjdundwara road near a canal, they said.

Circle Officer (City) Kartika Singh identified the deceased as 25-year-old Dambar Singh and his son Umang from Jamalpur village.

The two were returning to their village from Faridabad to celebrate Holi with their family and had chosen to ride a motorcycle due to crowding on buses.

As they reached near the canal in the Bagwala area, the two-wheeler reportedly hit the divider and both were thrown into the canal, the CO said.

The police were informed about the accident and they rushed the two to a medical college for treatment, where doctors declared them dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests speeding as the cause of the accident. PTI COR ABN VN VN