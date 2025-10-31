Father, son shot dead in Bihar's Bhojpur

Ara, Oct 31 (PTI) A man and his son were shot dead in Bihar's Bhojpur district, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Pramod and his son Priyanshu. Both are residents of Piania village of Bhojpur district.

According to police, the incident took place in Bela Ghat area, under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station, in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The motive behind the incident is not known, said Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur, Shri Raj. He, however, said the love angle can't be ruled out as the motive behind the incident.

"Further investigation is on. Forensic experts are collecting scientific evidence from the spot," the SP said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident has nothing to do with assembly polls.

"Police received information that the body of father-son was lying along the roadside in the Bela Ghat area. Bodies bore cut marks and bullet injuries. Bodies were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital for post-mortem examination," the SP said.

Family members of the deceased suspect a love angle as behind the incident, the SP said, adding that the matter is being investigated from all angles.

They were missing since Thursday night, he added.

According to locals, Priyanshu was supposed to get married in the coming days. His father was running a sweet shop in their village. PTI COR PKD RG