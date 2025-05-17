Father, son shot dead in Bihar's Gaya Jee district over property dispute

Gaya Jee (Bihar), May 17 (PTI) A father-son duo was shot dead allegedly over a land dispute in Bihar's Gaya Jee district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Singh (65) and his son Kunal (32).

Talking to reporters, ASP (Gaya Ji Rural) Anwar Javed said, "The incident took place in Dakhingaon locality under the jurisdiction of Wazirganj police station when the duo was shot dead by people residing in the same locality." Preliminary investigation revealed that the property dispute might be the reason for the murders. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination, he added.

A case has been registered, the ASP said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused who have been identified. PTI COR PKD -- MNB