Father, stepmother arrested over woman's suicide in Odisha

Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 9 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested a couple for abetting their 20-year-old daughter's suicide in Ganjam district.

The incident happened in Kukudakhandi area of the district where the woman set herself on fire on Sunday.

On Saturday night, the deceased's father scolded her when she approached him to ask for her examination fees.

He handed over Rs 500 to her and asked her to leave the house, a police officer said.

Unable to bear the stress, the woman purchased a bottle of petrol on Sunday, poured it on her body and set herself on fire near the panchayat samiti office at Kukudakhandi, he said.

The accused were identified as Ashok Kumar Pradhan (46) and Jyotsna Pradhan (31), the father and stepmother of the deceased Rani Pradhan (20).

The deceased’s biological mother Ishwari Pradhan died about 18 years ago and after her death, Ashok married Jyotsna, the police officer said.

The woman, who allegedly set herself on fire because of torture by her father and stepmother, died during treatment at a hospital here on Tuesday, he said.

During her treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, the dying declaration of the woman was recorded, in which, the victim had alleged that her father and stepmother were torturing her for which she forced to die by suicide, the Superintendent of Police, Berhampur, Sarvan Vivek M, said.

Further inquiry has revealed that the couple had frequently instigated her to kill herself, he said.