Father, toddler son found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur, Sep 20 (PTI) A 32-year-old man and his two-year-old son were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their house in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

His wife and another son were admitted to hospital with a doctor suspecting that they might have consumed some poisonous substance.

The incident took place at Dehri village on the outskirts of Chhatarpur city.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Arun Soni said Om Prakash Ahirwar (32) and his son Rehans (2) were found dead, while his wife Nandini Ahirwar (30) and another son Tanishq (4) were admitted to the district hospital.

"We rushed to the spot after a family member informed us. The woman's condition was critical. We are waiting to record her statement," the CSP added.

"The cause behind the incident is not clear yet. We are gathering information from the village and waiting for post-mortem reports," he said.

The deceased man's mother Tara Ahirwar told reporters that the family had dinner at around 10 pm on Friday and went to sleep. Her daughter-in-law complained of stomach pain during the night, but they could not take her anywhere for treatment at that hour.

The family was under financial stress as they had a tractor loan with monthly repayment instalment of Rs 40,000. The creditor had threatened to take away the vehicle if the dues were not cleared, she said.

Shanti Ahirwar, Om Prakash Ahirwar's sister, alleged that some villagers had been threatening her brother, and they might have given the family something to consume. PTI COR LAL KRK