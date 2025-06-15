National

Father's Day: CM Sawant lauds role of fathers in instilling values, shaping families

NewsDrum Desk
Panaji, Jun 15 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday paid tribute to fathers on the occasion of Father's Day, saying their resilience instills values, shapes families and provides a foundation of guidance across generations.

"Father's Day is a heartfelt tribute to the strength, sacrifice and unconditional love that fathers and father figures bring into our lives," Sawant said in a post on X.

Their steady presence and resilience shape families, instill values and provide a foundation of support and guidance across generations, he said.

"On #FathersDay, let us cherish, celebrate and uphold the enduring influence of fathers and father figures in our lives," Sawant added. PTI RPS GK