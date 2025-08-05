Father's fight against injustice to continue: Hemant after Shibu Soren's demise

Ranchi: A day after veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren, fondly known as 'Dishom Guru', died, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that his father's fight against injustice would continue.

The CM also said he was passing through the most difficult phase of his life after the demise of his father.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder breathed his last at a Delhi hospital at the age of 81 after battling illness.

"I am passing through the most difficult phase of my life; the pillar of Jharkhand's soul is gone. No book can explain Baba's struggle, but I vow to continue his fight against injustice," the Jharkhand CM posted on X.

मैं अपने जीवन के सबसे कठिन दिनों से गुज़र रहा हूँ।

मेरे सिर से सिर्फ पिता का साया नहीं गया,

झारखंड की आत्मा का स्तंभ चला गया।



मैं उन्हें सिर्फ ‘बाबा’ नहीं कहता था

वे मेरे पथप्रदर्शक थे, मेरे विचारों की जड़ें थे,

और उस जंगल जैसी छाया थे

जिसने हजारों-लाखों झारखंडियों को

धूप और… — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 5, 2025

Soren promised not to let Jharkhand bow and vowed to work to realise his father's dreams by working for the oppressed and the poor.

The JMM leader said he will put his feet in his father's shoes to wage a war against injustice.