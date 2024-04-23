`Fatwas' being issued from mosques against BJP, claims party's Solapur candidate

New Update
Pune, Apr 23 (PTI) Ram Satpute, the BJP's candidate from Solapur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, has alleged that "fatwas" were being issued from mosques in Solapur to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing general elections.
Satpute, who is facing off against Congress' Praniti Shinde, the daughter of veteran leader Sushilkumar Shinde, made the claim while speaking to a Marathi news channel.
"Fatwas are being issued from mosques in Solapur to defeat Modi ji. Maulavis are reaching out to voters asking them to defeat Modi ji," he said. PTI SPK KRK