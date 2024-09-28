'Favour identification of outsiders, but do not agree with BJP's style of work,' says Pratibha Singh

Shimla, Sep 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday said she favours identification of "outsiders" for the sake of state security but does not subscribe to BJP's ideology or its style of working.

Her comments came a day after the Congress brass told off Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh for announcing that it would be mandatory for the street vendors to display their names and sparking a controversy.

The party said no one was allowed to go against its policies and ideology.

Talking to the PTI Videos in Delhi, Pratibha Singh, who earlier met Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal, said the issue was blown out of proportion.

"Identification of outsiders should be done to know the purpose of visit in view of the internal security of the state," she said.

Pratibha Singh, who is also the mother of Vikramaditya Singh, said the party high command is aware of the sentiment of the people.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo yatra had said that we should leave hatred and spread love and we always follow it," she said.

Several places in Himachal Pradesh, especially Shimla, teeter on edge since massive demonstrations that took place weeks ago with the demand for demolition of a mosque in Sanjauli.

The mosque issue soon gave way to vociferous demands by the Hindu right groups for the registration of migrant workers coming to work in Himachal Pradesh.

On Saturday, hundreds of people took out a rally in the state's Hamirpur under the banner of Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, demanding the abolishment of the Waqf Board and verification of migrants.

"Himachal Pradesh, known as 'Dev Bhoomi' (Land of gods), is a peaceful state and such incidents have never happened here and welfare and security of the people of the state is our top priority," Pratibha Singh asserted.

"It is a tactic of the BJP and rumours are being spread and we condemn such an act … We differ from the ideology and working style of the BJP and do not approve of it," she said.

Vikramaditya Singh sparked a controversy on Wednesday by saying that it would be mandatory for street vendors, especially those selling food items, to display their identity cards at their shops on the pattern of Uttar Pradesh.

The state government later clarified no such decision had been taken.

AICC's Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla on Thursday said the street vendors will be given licences and regulated so that police do not harass them.

There is no requirement for them to display a sign stating their name as the owner, he said.