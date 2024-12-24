'Favourable climate, fruit-bearing trees': How Chinese traveller described Prayagraj in 644 CE

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) Prayagraj, which will be hosting the Maha Kumbh, has been a favoured destination for people from China for nearly 1,400 years, as mentioned by famous Chinese traveller Xuanzang in his writings.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said China's fascination with India's cultural heritage has always been strong.

Xuanzang, also known as Hiuen Tsang, who spent 16 years studying various parts of India, had visited Prayagraj, the statement said.

In 644 CE, he praised the kingdom of king Harshavardhana, highlighting its abundance of grain. He also described Prayagraj as a region with favourable climate, health, and abundant fruit-bearing trees.

The seventh century Chinese pilgrim described the people of Prayagraj and its surroundings as humble, well-behaved, and devoted to learning.

Archaeological surveys and studies further support the fact that Prayagraj didn't earn the title of 'Teerthraj' (king of all pilgrimage sites) without reason, the statement said.

In his book 'Si-Yu-Ki', Xuanzang wrote about the cultural significance of Prayagraj, mentioning that kings and rulers from all over the country used to gather here to celebrate religious festivals and donate to the community, it said.

Among these rulers, the reign of the powerful King Harshavardhana was the most prominent. Xuanzang's writings provide an interesting description of Prayagraj's importance in ancient times. He noted that large religious festivals were held in Prayagraj, with over 500,000 people attending.

During these events, many great kings and rulers participated.

Xuanzang also mentioned that the territory of this great kingdom extended up to about 1,000 miles. Prayagraj is located between the two holy rivers -- the Ganges and Yamuna, according to the statement.

The Chinese traveller wrote about a temple in the city (currently the Patalpuri temple within the fort) that is renowned for its decoration and miraculous wonders. He mentioned that people believe that offering a single coin here is equivalent to donating a thousand coins in terms of merit.

He also mentioned that it is believed that bathing in Prayagraj washes away all sins.

The Chinese traveller further noted that visitors to Prayagraj observe a special tradition where they fast for seven days. Between the two rivers lies a beautiful and clean sandy field. This is where the wealthiest people from across the country come to bathe at the Sangam and donate their wealth before leaving, he said.

In the Meja tehsil of Prayagraj, the confluence of the Belan and Tons rivers reveals the cultural development from the Paleolithic, Mesolithic, and Neolithic periods. Additionally, the Department of Ancient History at Allahabad University conducted a survey in 1962-63 in the Belan and Sevati regions, uncovering ancient sites such as Hanumanganj, Lon Ghati, and Majhgawan, the statement said.

The survey of the Belan Valley also uncovered evidence of early human habitation. The cultural remnants and fragments of pottery found here provide insight into the people who lived in the area, it said.

The Maha Kumbh-2025 will take place at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. PTI NAV KVK KVK