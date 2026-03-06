FBOs in Arunachal's Keyi Panyor district told to obtain FSSAI licence

Itanagar, Mar 6 (PTI) All food business operators (FBOs) in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, including bakeries, hotels, restaurants, resorts, and homestays, have been directed to obtain a valid FSSAI and trade licence immediately or face penal action, an official said.

An executive order in this regard was issued by Keyi Panyor, Deputy Commissioner in charge of Likha Tejji, on Thursday.

The order said that under Section 31(1) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, every food business operator (FBO) in India must secure a valid licence or registration from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) before starting operations.

Operating without a valid trade licence from the competent authority is also illegal, the order stated.

The DC directed the FBOs to strictly adhere to food safety and hygiene standards in preparing, storing, and selling food items.

The order, which comes into immediate effect, warns violators of attracting penalties under the FSSAI Act and other applicable laws. PTI CORR RG