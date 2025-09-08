FCAA row: Mizoram opposition parties, NGOs threaten to stage rally

Aizawl, Sep 8 (PTI) Mizoram’s opposition parties and civil society organisations have threatened to stage a massive rally in Aizawl to protest the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act (FCAA), 2023, which was adopted by the state assembly last month, a leader said on Monday.

The protestors expressed concern about the FCAA, 2023, claiming that it could endanger the land rights and ownership of the Mizo people, thereby bringing harm to the state and the environment, which is not safe for future generations.

Convened by Joint Civil Society of Mizoram, a coalition of several organisations, a meeting of opposition parties, on September 6 have decided to join hands to oppose the legislation, JCM secretary Dr Vanlalsiama Chhangte said.

The organisations and opposition parties demanded that the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma summon a special session of the assembly to review and withdraw the resolution endorsing the amendment Act, which was adopted by the state assembly during its recent monsoon session on August 27, he said.

Chhangte said that political parties and civil society organisations have also decided to stage a massive rally in Aizawl on Thursday to register a protest against the FCAA and to mount pressure on the government to rescind the resolution adopting the act.

Earlier, the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and others slammed the state government for endorsing the FCAA.

The MNF submitted a petition to Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama last week, urging him to convene a special assembly session to withdraw the resolution.

It was the reverse of the earlier resolution opposing the amendment act adopted in August 2023 during the MNF rule.

Meanwhile, Lalbiakzama said that the resolution adopting the FCAA was unanimously approved by the assembly.

"A voice vote is normally taken whenever a bill or resolution is passed in the assembly. Members are asked to say 'yes' or 'no' to vote their support or opposition. The resolution adopting the FCAA was unanimously approved by the assembly as no member expressed opposition to it,” the Speaker told a news conference on Monday.

Rebutting the allegation that the draft resolution copy was provided to MLAs late, the speaker said that the hard copies of the resolution were circulated to all legislators seven days before the session. PTI CORR NN