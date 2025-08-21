FCI procures 2,442 metric tonne of Ragi in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (PTI) The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has for the first time procured 2,642 metric tonne of finger millet, also known as Ragi, in Odisha this year, officials said.

The FCI procured the millets for the central pool to be distributed through the public distribution system.

Officials said that FCI has set a target to procure 40,000 MT of Ragi, and 2,642 metric tonne have been lifted by FCI from the districts of Koraput and Nabarangpur.

The remaining quantity of Ragi will also be lifted in phases from tribal-dominated districts of Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur. This feat is being achieved in collaboration with Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment, Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd and Food Supply and Consumer Welfare department.

In the 2024-25 Kharif season, the state government procured 75,000 metric tonne of Ragi, out of which FCI will lift 40,000 metric tonne. In this regard, 2,642 metric tonne of Ragi, locally called Mandia, have been collected from Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

The Centre had declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet to promote the production, consumption and value addition of millet products.

Accordingly, the state government has also initiated various steps for the production of more nutritious and quality millets in Odisha under its 'Shree Anna Abhiyan'.