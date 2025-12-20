FCI's first foodgrain freight train to reach south Kashmir goods terminal on Sunday

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) The first foodgrain freight train of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) from Punjab is scheduled to reach the newly developed south Kashmir goods terminal on Sunday, marking a key step in strengthening the region's supply and logistics network, railway officials said.

The FCI's grain freight train was recently flagged off from Ajitwal Railway Station in Firozpur division for the Anantnag Goods Terminal in Jammu Division and will reach its destination on December 21, the officials said.

It is loaded with approximately 1,384 tons of cargo in 21 BCN wagons, they said.

The Anantnag Goods Terminal in south Kashmir, under the Jammu Division of Northern Railway, was inaugurated on August 9. This was a significant achievement in connecting Kashmir to India's national freight network.

In the initial phase of this goods terminal's operation, the first 21 BCN cement rake was transported from Rupnagar in Punjab to the Anantnag Goods Terminal.

Subsequently, various types of goods, industrial products, raw materials, cars, and other mixed goods were transported to and from the Anantnag Goods Terminal to goods sheds in other railway divisions.

Highlighting the utility and benefits of this first foodgrain train for the local people, the officials said it will ensure an uninterrupted supply of food grains to remote areas of the valley.

“Transportation of food grains through railways will be cheaper and faster, directly benefiting both farmers and consumers. This initiative will boost local markets, create employment opportunities, and strengthen the agricultural economy,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal said.

He said the FCI aims to ensure food security and effectively manage buffer stocks through railways, thereby benefiting the general public.

"This is another historic achievement and will prove to be a milestone in meeting the food grain requirements of Kashmir, and is a significant step towards making the region food self-sufficient.

“This is a testament to our commitment to the modernization of the railways and the development of the valley," he said Singhal said the FCI and the railways are planning to expand this service in the future and run more such trains to other parts of Kashmir, which will revolutionize logistics and the supply chain across the entire region. PTI TAS NB