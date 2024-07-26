FDA finds drug manufacturer operating without licence, seizes material worth over Rs 1 crore

Palghar, Jul 26 (PTI) The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra conducted raids at three locations in Palghar district and seized material worth Rs 1.41 crore from a pharma company after finding that it did not have a licence to manufacture drugs in the state, officials said on Friday.

The raids were conducted in Vasai taluka of the district at the units of Gaharwar Pharma Products Pvt Ltd, they said.

The company had obtained a licence to manufacture ayurvedic drugs in Haryana. However, it was producing these medicines in Vasai without the permission to do so, the FDA said in its release.

The drugs that were supposed to be manufactured in Haryana were shown to be sold to Onkar Pharma in Punjab. However, Onkar Pharma was found operating from Vasai and was distributing drugs from there by fraudulently showing the place of dispatch as Jalandhar, it said.

The value of seized Ayurvedic drugs, raw material, types of machinery, packing material, labels and pouches worth around Rs1.41 crore were seized from the manufacturing unit, it added.

Investigation into the case was underway and suitable legal action will be taken against the manufacturer after completion of the probe, it said.