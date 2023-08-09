FDA finds lapses in operations of sweet shop in Thane city, orders its closure

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday carried out a surprise inspection at a well-known sweet shop in Thane city and ordered its immediate closure after detecting a number of lapses in its operations, the District Information Office said.

Advertisment

An official release of the District Information Office said the inspection was carried out by a team of officials lead by FDA Assistant Commissioner (Food) VV Vedphatak.

The team found several lapses in the shop's operations and violation of permit and licence norms, and ordered its immediate closure.

The shop was found to be manufacturing sweets and 'farsan' (salty snacks) without due permission from the FDA, said the release.

The outlet had not taken any precautions with regards to food items being sold by it and their consumption may adversely affect health of customers, it said, adding that under the prevailing FDA regulations the shop can be fined Rs 2 lakh. PTI COR RSY