FDA inspector among 2 held for bribery in Thane

Thane, Jul 9 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 42-year-old FDA inspector and another person for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a man who wanted to start a medical shop in Maharashtra's Thane district, the ACB said on Tuesday.

The man had applied for a license with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to open a medical shop.

A drugs inspector with the FDA allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from him, besides the license fee. Later, the demand was brought down to Rs 70,000, Navi Mumbai ACB police inspector Santosh Patil said in a release.

The man lodged a complaint with the ACB which laid a trap on Monday night near a grocery store in Kalyan town and caught a 50-year-old person accepting Rs 70,000 from the complainant, he said.

The ACB officials later also caught the drugs inspector who was with him, he said.

An FIR was registered against the two accused at the MFC police station in Kalyan under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said. PTI COR GK