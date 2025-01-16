FDA Maharashtra conducts drive to check milk adulteration in state

Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) carried out a statewide drive to combat the rising cases of milk adulteration, the agency has said.

As per a release by the FDA, 103 food safety officers collected 1,062 samples from milk producers, distributors, vendors, and roadside sellers from across the state on Wednesday.

These samples have been sent to authorised food laboratories to check adulteration, chemical content, and quality, it said.

“If adulteration is detected during analysis, immediate legal samples will be collected from the respective establishments, and strict action will be taken against the producers and suppliers as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act,” said FDA Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

The agency has urged citizens to report any instances of suspected milk adulteration through the FDA helpline number 1800222365 or email ID jc-foodhq@gov.in. Citizens can also file complaints via the portal https://foscos.fssai.gov.in/consumergrievance, it said. PTI COR NR